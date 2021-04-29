Available resources in CT for those living with mental illness

(WTNH)– Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. Mental Health Month begins on May 1.

President and CEO of Mental Health Connecticut Luis Perez to tell us what resources are out there.

In the month of May, Mental Health Connecticut is putting the focus on resiliency and self-care through our #31Tools2Thrive campaign.

It has set a fundraising goal of raising $31,000 in 31 days in May. ConnectiCare have agreed to match this fundraising goal 100 percent if they are able to raise $31,000.

For more information on how you can get involved visit: www.mhconn.org.