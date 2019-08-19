Avoiding a financial fallback your first year of college

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — College is likely your child’s first experience with the real world, especially when it comes to money. Financial Literacy Counselor Lew Deluca with Southern Connecticut State University helps your first year college student avoid a financial fallback.

Keep track of your spending, budget
Don’t take out more student loans than you need
Get a job, but a flexible one
Buy used or rent textbooks
Use prepaid meal plan instead of eating out
Use public transportation
Brew your own coffee
Stay healthy to avoid medical bills

For more information, watch the interview above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss