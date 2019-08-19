Avoiding a financial fallback your first year of college

(WTNH) — College is likely your child’s first experience with the real world, especially when it comes to money. Financial Literacy Counselor Lew Deluca with Southern Connecticut State University helps your first year college student avoid a financial fallback.

Keep track of your spending, budget

Don’t take out more student loans than you need

Get a job, but a flexible one

Buy used or rent textbooks

Use prepaid meal plan instead of eating out

Use public transportation

Brew your own coffee

Stay healthy to avoid medical bills

For more information, watch the interview above.