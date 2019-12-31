Avoiding the holiday debt hangover

(WTNH) — Financial Consultant John Caserta is helping you enter 2020 with as little debt as possible.
How can consumers pay off their debts?
· Identify your “bad” debt first.
· Organize your “bad” debt by balance or interest rate.
How can consumers avoid debt in the New Year?
· Build holiday savings into your monthly budget.
· Set spending limits on gifts and stick to them.
· Have a repayment plan in place prior to making a big purchase.
· Don’t be fooled by 0% interest – when the introductory period an end, the interest is typically applied to the original balance on the card!