Avoiding the holiday debt hangover

(WTNH) — Financial Consultant John Caserta is helping you enter 2020 with as little debt as possible.

How can consumers pay off their debts?

· Identify your “bad” debt first.

· Organize your “bad” debt by balance or interest rate.

How can consumers avoid debt in the New Year?

· Build holiday savings into your monthly budget.

· Set spending limits on gifts and stick to them.

· Have a repayment plan in place prior to making a big purchase.

· Don’t be fooled by 0% interest – when the introductory period an end, the interest is typically applied to the original balance on the card!