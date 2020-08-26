Back-to-school supplies parents should focus on this year

(WTNH)– It’s time to start preparing for back to school. You may want to start crossing stuff off your checklist.

We called in Professional Organizer, Katy Winter, to show us how to transition from book bag to desktop in the video above.

Winter says here are some supplies parents should focus on:

Backpack with hand sanitizer dispenser attached to the outside

Extra masks

Mask holder

Backpack with padded laptop section

Privacy boards

Noise canceling headphones

Desktop organizer

