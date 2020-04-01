Balancing working from home and homeschooling

Breaking News
Comptroller projects $170-million deficit for 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic
(WTNH)– Working from home while homeschooling at the same time can be a challenge.

Relationship Expert Dr. Patty Ann Tublin wants to help parents find a balance.

1. Be intentional.

  • Start the day with the intent to get some work and school work done. 

2. Get up.

  • Get dressed and get going. Everyone needs a routine and structure.  
  • Do not lay around all day in your PJ’s.

3. Create a specific work area for work and school.

4. Create a schedule.

  • It doesn’t have to mimic the school schedule but provide some schedule.

5. Relax on the screen time. 

You can follow Dr. Patty Ann Tublin on  Facebook at www.facebook.com/drpattyanntublin

