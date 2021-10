(WTNH) – The holidays are approaching quicker than we think and with the holidays comes eating delicious dishes.

To keep a healthy balance, certified Barre instructor, Ashley Palumbo showed some ab workouts that are easy and actually work.

Here are six core movements to work abdominal muscles and keep the pounds off:

Single leg toe taps

Double leg toe taps

Leg extensions

Open/Close

Single leg drops

Oblique reaches/between

For more information visit: OpenBarrewithAshley.com