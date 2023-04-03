Conn. (WTNH) — Time to get excited Connecticut. Baseball is returning to Dunkin’ Park this week!

The Goats’ season opener is set for Thursday April 6, at 7:10 p.m., against The Bowie Bay Sox.

Other events following the season opener, include fireworks after the game on Friday night, and on Saturday, you can bring your dog to the park!

News 8’s Alyssa Taglia sat down with Tim Restall, the Yard Goats Team President, to talk about some changes coming to the park this year, and upcoming events.

