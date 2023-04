Conn. (WTNH) — It’s that time again for the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

The Battle of Badges Blood Drive is sponsored by the Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate Foundation.

This will mark the fifth year for the blood drive, and it will take place on Thursday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Platt Technical High School in Milford.

News 8’s Ken Houston sat down with Bob Fiore, President of Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate Foundation, to talk about their foundation and the blood drive.