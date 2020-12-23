Be Homeful Project helps kids of all ages engage in ending family homelessness

The Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness launched a new campaign that gives people a way to offer homes and hope amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Development Advisor and Director of the Be Homeful Project Madeline Ravich joined Good Morning Connecticut at 9 to tell us all about the heart-warming campaign.

“This family-friendly campaign is designed to engage kids of all ages in ending family homelessness,” said Madeline Ravich, who leads the BeHomeful Project. “We love working with volunteers who share our passion for making sure that every family has a place to call home.”

You can visit behomeful.org for more information how you can involved.