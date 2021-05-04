Becoming a mother during the COVID-19 pandemic

(WTNH)– One effect of the COVID-19 pandemic being felt at the hospital is a baby boom. Less travel, fewer work commitments and a lot more “lockdown downtime,” has had a benefit for couples who want to conceive, and pregnancies are on the rise.

Still, becoming a mother during this time is not without worry and soon-to-be or new mothers are learning as they go.

Director of Perinatal Services at NYC Health, Dr. Kecia Gaither, gives us some guidance on ways to improve pregnancy outcomes and maternal health during COVID times.