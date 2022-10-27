(WTNH) — A beloved actress, Jasmine Guy began her professional career at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City, but it didn’t take long until Hollywood came calling.

Guy has gone on to co-star in the Spike Lee movie ‘School Daze’, the hit sitcom ‘A Different World’, and the widely popular CW drama series ‘The Vampire Diaries’.

And, as they say, the rest is history.

Her latest project is ‘The Lady Makers’, an upcoming film, and she joined News 8 to tell us all about it!

Watch the video above for more information from Jasmine Guy.