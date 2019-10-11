BH Care teams up with Center Stay to present ‘Hollywood Arms’

(WTNH)– A partnership between Center Stage and BH Care is looking to stop the stigma of alcoholism.

This as the theater presents ‘Hollywood Arms,’ a coming-of-age play by Carol Burnett.

Based on the great comedian’s memoir One More Time, this revealing stage version is an entertaining, moving, and sometimes zany look into Burnett’s not-so Hollywood-land childhood.

The show opens October 4th and runs for three consecutive weekends.

Martin Marchitto, the Executive and Artistic Director with Center Stage, and Michael Wynne, BH Care Community Engagement Specialist, joined GMCT at 9 AM to tell us more about the event in the video above.