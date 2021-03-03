BHcare helps people struggling with mental health, substance abuse or domestic violence amid pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected victims and survivors who are dealing with domestic violence.

BHcare is a health care nonprofit that offers help to children and families who are struggling with mental health issues, substance abuse issues or domestic violence.

Director of Domestic Violence Services Esperina Stubblefield explains what services are available at BHcare.

Development Coordinator Danielle Morfi with the Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services tells us about your Strength-4-Survivors Challenge starting on March 13.