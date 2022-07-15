(WTNH) – Summer is almost halfway gone, so the time to think about getting your kid back-to-school supplies is fast approaching.

To help parents whose children face mental health issues and behavioral challenges before school starts, BHcare is kicking off its annual Back-To-School Program. They’ll be donating backpacks and school supplies to kids in need.

Michael Wynne, community engagement specialist, and Melissa Simoni, development coordinator at BH care sit down with News 8 to discuss the program and how parents can be involved.

To donate supplies, visit BHcare.org. Officials said they will be purchasing school supplies and backpacks to have on hand for the year.

Watch the video above for the full interview and more information on the Back-to-School program.