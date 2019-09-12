Black and white tahini cookies with pastry chef Jillian Simms

(WTNH) — Pastry Chef Jillian Simms makes rich black and white tahini cookies she says can be a great substitute for peanut butter cookies at school.

Ingredients:

½ c. tahini

1/3 c. honey or maple syrup

½ t. vanilla extract

1 c. almond flour

½ t. baking powder

3 T. cocoa powder (optional) Sesame seeds, sprinkles, or melted chocolate for decoration (optional)

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together the tahini, honey, and vanilla extract.

In a separate bowl, combine almond flour, baking powder, and cocoa (if using.) Add the dry ingredients to the tahini mixture and and stir to create a sticky dough.

Divide dough into 12 equal portions. Roll into balls and then roll in sesame seeds or sprinkles if desired. Place dough balls on parchment lined cookie sheets and press down to flatten. Bake 9-11 minutes. Cool on a wire rack and drizzle with melted chocolate if desired.

Note: These cookies taste best made a day in advance of serving.