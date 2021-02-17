Black entrepreneurs working together to improve health in under-resourced communities

(WTNH) — In honor of Black History Month, the American Heart Association is focusing on heart and brain health.

They are highlighting two Black social entrepreneurs who are working to address factors to improve health.

Andrew Suggs, CEO and Founder of Live Chair Health, and Abner Mason, CEO and Founder of ConsejoSano, share their stories.

Suggs started Live Chair Health – a network of barbers and hairstylists, powered by the technology needed to reach, engage and encourage minority populations to take a wide variety of coordinated health actions.

Through Live Chair Health, hair professionals are trained and equipped with cuffs to measure blood pressure, scales to check weight and body mass index, or BMI, and a health risk assessment kiosk that coordinates the next steps in a patron’s health care journey.

Mason founded a health care engagement tool that partners with federally qualified health clinics and health insurance plans to drive improved quality and health outcomes for culturally diverse populations.

ConsejoSano is the only healthcare engagement solution that focuses on multicultural patients in the country, and currently offers services in more than 25 languages.

For more information you can go to heart.org/blackhistorymonth.