(WTNH) — Chef instructor at Prince Technical High School Jamie Roraback makes a wild black raspberry apple shortcake perfect for summer.

Ingredients:

4 Tbsp. Butter-(half of a stick, frozen)

1 ½ Cups All Purpose Flour

2 ¼ tsp. Baking Powder

½ tsp. Salt

3 Tbsp. Sugar

½ Cup Milk-cold

½ Cup Heavy Cream-cold

2 Cups Black Raspberries-gently crushed with ¾ Cup of sugar, let sit 15 minutes

2 Cups Diced Apples-cook covered in a pan with 4 Tbsp. Sugar on medium heat

As Needed Sugar in the Raw

As Needed Whipped Cream

Directions:

· Preheat the oven to 350ºf. Grease the bottom and sides of an 8 or 9” cake pan with butter or vegetable spray. Place a parchment circle on the bottom of the pan if available. Sift together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Grate the butter with a cheese grater directly into the flour mixture. Use a rubber spatula to gently toss the grated butter into the flour, insuring no butter sticks together. Evenly moisten the mixture with the milk and heavy cream and gently mix until just combined using a rubber spatula. Do not over mix.

· Transfer the batter into the cake pan and level out. Tap on the table to remove air in the mixture. Lightly sprinkle Sugar in the Raw over the top if desired.

· Bake for about 20-30 minutes or until a very pale golden and when a toothpick at the center comes out clean. Let cool on a rack.

· Meanwhile prepare the black raspberries and apple and eventually mix together. Reserve.

· Invert cake pan onto a cutting board to un-mold. Cut into 8 pie shaped wedges. Slice each wedge in half crosswise like. Place the bottom wedge on each plate, top each with about ½ cup of the black raspberry-apple mixture. Place the top of the shortcake wedge on top. Garnish with whipped cream and a dusting of powdered sugar. Enjoy!

