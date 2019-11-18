Blood drive for Connecticut siblings with rare genetic blood disorder

(WTNH) — Daniela and Matteo Ciriello are living with a rare genetic blood disorder called Beta Thalassemia or “Cooley’s Anemia.” A blood drive coming to Bristol will help them get the treatment they need.

Cooley’s anemia is a condition that prevents the production of enough healthy red blood cells.

The blood drive to help Daniela and Matteo is happening on Sunday, November 24th at the New England Carousel Museum. The drive goes from 12:00pm to 5:00pm.

For more information, watch the interview above or visit redcrossblood.org.