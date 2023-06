Conn. (WTNH) — One of Connecticut’s premiere outdoor events is blooming again in West Hartford.

The popular Blue Back Farmers Market returns for a second season, delivering fresh produce, creative arts and crafts, live music, and a lot of family entertainment.

Mary Collins, co-founder of Blue Back Farmers Market, joined News 8’s Ken Houston to discuss the second season of the market , and some upcoming special events.

Watch the full interview above.