STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine’s independence by attending a charity concert in Stamford.

Blue Sky Ukraine will be hosting the charity concert on Aug. 20 at the Stamford Palace Theatre. The concert will feature a variety of famous Ukrainian performers and all the proceeds will go towards supporting kids and the elderly in Ukraine.

Ivanna Lapkouski, the Founder and President of Blue Sky Ukraine, and Alex Lapkouski, Co-Founder, joined News 8 to talk about what guests can expect from the concert.

