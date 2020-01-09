 

Breaking down the vegan trend

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — Veganism is on the rise. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood chowed down on an all plant-based menu at the Golden Globes pre-show banquet. Healthy lifestyle expert and founder of Pretty Wellness Caryn Sullivan explains how easy it can be to make the switch.

Popular substitutions include:
○ Burgers – Grilled cauliflower head, portobello mushrooms or bean burgers
○ Ground meat – cauliflower rice, chopped mushrooms
○ Pulled pork – jackfruit
○ Chicken – tofu or seitan (wheat protein)
○ Milks and yogurts made from oats, plants (hemp) and/or nuts.

