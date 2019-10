(WTNH) — Everyone needs a BFF (best-friend-forever). One local organization is working to make a difference in the fight to end breast cancer for women (and men) everywhere.

News 8 spoke to the founder of the “Breast Friends Fund,” Sandy Cassanelli, who is also living with metastatic breast cancer. 100% of funds donated to BFF goes to metastatic breast cancer research.

For more information about their events, resources, and opportunities, visit the Breast Friends Fund here.