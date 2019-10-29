(WTNH) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s important to remember that men get breast cancer too.

Bob DeVito was diagnosed with breast cancer after finding a lump on his left breast.

Bob visited the News 8 studio wearing a shirt from the Male Breast Cancer Coalition, which you can learn more about here.

For more of Bob’s story, watch the interview above with his doctor Dr. Beth Ann Seiling and News 8’s Jocelyn Maminta.

To learn more about male breast exams, click here.

The American Cancer Society estimates for breast cancer in men in the United States for 2019 are:

About 2,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed

About 500 men will die from breast cancer.

Breast cancer is about 100 times less common among white men than among white women. It is about 70 times less common among black men than black women . Like black women, black men with breast cancer tend to have a worse prognosis.

For men, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about 1 in 833 .