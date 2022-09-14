(WTNH) – The Connecticut VOICE Honors Gala is an evening designed to pay tribute to the individuals, organizations, and companies who commit themselves to inclusion and advocacy within the LGBTQ+ communities.

The celebration itself is expected to be a spectacle, a night filled with incredible performances.

One of the many dazzling performers set to take the stage that night, Broadway superstar Ben Eakeley, joined News 8 to discuss the upcoming event.

The gala will be held at the Foxwoods Resort Casino Premier Ballroom in the Fox Tower on Saturday, September 17. News 8’s very own Dennis House will be hosting, so be sure to buy your tickets!

Watch the video above for the full interview.