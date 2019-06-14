Budgeting for summer camp

Breaking News
As summer camp prices continue to climb, Financial Consultant John Caserta is helping parents budget for it.

What should parents consider when paying for camp?

· Inquire about financial assistance. Some camps – especially those that may be associated with non-profit organizations – may have financial assistant available for parents.

· Build the cost of camp into your annual budget. Saving for the cost of summer camp throughout the year can be easier than scrambling to figure out how to pay a potentially large bill at the beginning of summer.

· Look for coupons. Groupon was recently offering 50% off various packages at Holiday Hill Day Camp.

What should parents consider when choosing a camp?

· Check if a program or youth camp is licensed. Youth camps it the state of Connecticut are required to be license. The CT Office of Early Childhood (OEC) has a lookup tool on their website to view the licensing status of the program you’re considering.

What are some alternatives to summer camp?

· Care.com recently release a great list of alternatives to summer camps, which included ideas such as:

– Local YMCA – While the availability and pricing of programs will vary by location, most chapters will offer financial assistance for programs.

– Local Parks & Recreation Department

– Museums

– Places of worship

What resources are available for parents?

· The American Camp Association (ACA) maintains a database of camps throughout the country and you can search by location, type, and even cost.

· MommyPoppins.com is a website written by local parents sharing different kid-friendly activities. They recently released a list of 25 free and affordable summer camps in Connecticut by town. https://mommypoppins.com/connecticut-kids/camps/25-free-and-affordable-summer-camps-in-connecticut

· ConneCT Kids is the State of Connecticut website that provides a summer planning guide for kids including information of summer camps and programs.

