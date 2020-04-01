Busting health and wellness myths

(WTNH)– We’re testing your knowledge about health myths so that you don’t get fooled by various wellness knowledge.

Lifestyle Expert and Founder of Pretty Wellness Caryn Sullivan is helping us with some answers.

Carbs are bad. Answer: False.

All organic food is healthy. Answer: False.

Yoga and meditation works even if you can’t shut your mind or thoughts. Answer: True.

You have to workout hard everyday to be healthy. Answer: False.

For more details on these answers,

