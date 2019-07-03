‘Camp No Limits’ aims to help kids with limb loss gain greater independence

‘Camp No Limits’ is an overnight camp for kids with limb loss and their families. The goal is to increase the functional independence of children living with limb loss.

Maria Cusson is an associate clinical professor of physical therapy. She stopped by News 8 to discuss how the camp positively impact children and adolescents all across the state.

The camp is hosted by Quinnipiac University’s occuational and physical therapy programs. Cusson says that at the camp, children can experience a network of support through adaptive recreational activities and life skills programs.

The events are led by physical and occupational therapists, Quinnipiac students and faculty, and teen and adult amputee mentors.

Cusson says that at the camp, kids develop self-confidence, achieve personal goals and form enduring friendships. They also are able to learn about the latest prosthetic options.

About 22 campers and their families are expected to attend this year. The camp runs July 10th through the 14th.