Can a cup of tea a day kelp keep the doctor away?

People have been drinking tea for thousands of years, and for many good reasons. From keeping you hydrated to providing a moment to unwind, numerous studies have reported the benefits of adding tea to your morning routine.

But recent research shows that a cup (or two) a day of unsweetened green or black tea may also help lower your risk of heart disease.

In honor of American Heart Month, Registered Dietitian Dr. Joy Dubost, and Chief Medical Officer for Prevention at the American Heart Association Dr. Eduardo Sanchez explains how drinking unsweetened tea could improve your health and support heart health.

You can get more information at www.lifeiswhy.org.