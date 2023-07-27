(WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare is bringing-in swimmers from every corner of the state and beyond.

Kristi Gafford, senior vice president of Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute, joined News 8 with cancer survivor and swimmer Teresa Gagnon to discuss the upcoming Swim Across the Sound.

The event will see nearly 200 swimmers take on 15.5 miles across the sound. Gafford and Teresa explained why they participate in the yearly event and how challenging it is to swim.

The swim ends at Captain’s Cove Seaport in Bridgeport.

View the full interview with Gafford and Gagnon in the video above and find out more information on Swim Across the Sound here.