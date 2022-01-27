Caramelized onion dip is a great appetizer fit for any party or game day

(WTNH) – Caramelized onion dip is a great appetizer fit for any party or game day. Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini shares how to make this classic recipe! 

Ingredients:

  • 4 yellow onions, diced
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 8 oz sour cream
  • 8 oz cream cheese, softened
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice

In a medium pot heat olive oil and butter over medium-low heat. Add onions and sea salt and toss to combine. Turn the heat to low and cover the pot with a slight opening. Allow to cook for about 15 minutes or until the onions have softened. Remove lid and stir completely. Turn up the heat to medium-low and cook for another 30-45 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onions have turned a caramel color and sweetened. Allow to cool completely.

In a medium mixing bowl, blend the sour cream, cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice until combined. Blend in the onions until thoroughly combined.

Chill for at least 2 hours.

Serve with chips or toasted baguette.

Enjoy! For more information head to carynantonini.com.

