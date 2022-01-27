(WTNH) – Caramelized onion dip is a great appetizer fit for any party or game day. Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini shares how to make this classic recipe!
Ingredients:
- 4 yellow onions, diced
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 8 oz sour cream
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
In a medium pot heat olive oil and butter over medium-low heat. Add onions and sea salt and toss to combine. Turn the heat to low and cover the pot with a slight opening. Allow to cook for about 15 minutes or until the onions have softened. Remove lid and stir completely. Turn up the heat to medium-low and cook for another 30-45 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onions have turned a caramel color and sweetened. Allow to cool completely.
In a medium mixing bowl, blend the sour cream, cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice until combined. Blend in the onions until thoroughly combined.
Chill for at least 2 hours.
Serve with chips or toasted baguette.
Enjoy! For more information head to carynantonini.com.