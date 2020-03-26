1  of  2
Breaking News
Yale University cancels spring 2020 commencement amid coronavirus outbreak US jobless claims hit 3.3 million, quadruple previous record

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Caregiving for someone with Alzheimer’s during the coronavirus pandemic

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– Caregiving for someone with Alzheimer’s can be challenging on a normal day, and we know we are in trying times during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 80,000 people living with Alzheimer’s in Connecticut and 178,000 caregivers.

Esther Corcoran, from the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, explains how to work through challenges of caring for someone with dementia at home in the video above.

Education classes and support groups are also held online. You can reach the Alzheimer’s Association at the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or go to their website at alz.org/ct

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss