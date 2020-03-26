Caregiving for someone with Alzheimer’s during the coronavirus pandemic

(WTNH)– Caregiving for someone with Alzheimer’s can be challenging on a normal day, and we know we are in trying times during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 80,000 people living with Alzheimer’s in Connecticut and 178,000 caregivers.

Esther Corcoran, from the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, explains how to work through challenges of caring for someone with dementia at home in the video above.

Education classes and support groups are also held online. You can reach the Alzheimer’s Association at the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or go to their website at alz.org/ct

