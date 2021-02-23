Celebrate Black History Month by reading authentic stories of people of all backgrounds to your kids

Here at News 8 we are celebrating Black History Month. A good place to start is at home with the kids.

Denene Millner is the founder of MyBrownBaby.com and author of 32 critically acclaimed books. Millner explains why it is so important families incorporate books at home with authentic stories and illustrations of people of all backgrounds. She explains what her daughters experienced.

“When they were kids they loved to experience these different places and genres and people in these books. But what I found, when they were younger that those books didn’t really speak to their experiences in particular. I really do believe that when children read books, they should be able to explore different worlds also be able to see themselves in some of those books.”

That’s why Millner launched Denene Millner Books to share everyday stories of Black children. She is looking for new Black writers and illustrators to publish.