Celebrate Irish Music and Heritage at the Connecticut Irish Festival

The annual Connecticut Irish Festival hosted by the Irish American Community Center begins Saturday, June 22nd, at the North Haven Fair Grounds and runs until Sunday, June 23rd.

There is a $12 admission fee for adults and an extra $2 cost for parking.

Children under 12 get in for free.

Beginning as “Feis and Field Day” in 1966, the festival’s roots are founded in the New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club, which started an annual field day in 1963 with dancing, a Gaelic football game, and a tug of war and road race, according to the official festival’s website.

Hundreds of dancers participated in the 1966 competitions and eventually club members of the North American Feis Commission volunteered to set up exhibits, concerts, and sports. Today’s generation of those founding club members continues to carry on that tradition.

