Celebrating Jalyn Hunter

(WTNH) — A celebration is happening on Saturday for one local teenager with a tremendous spirit and smile.

The life of Jalyn Hunter, 16 years old, changed forever after an infection around her appendix turned septic, causing her to have both legs and hands amputated.

With the loving support of her family and friends, Jalyn was able to keep moving forward.

There is a celebration happening for Jalyn on Saturday, July 20th at the Edgewood Park Pavilion in New Haven. It begins at 2:00pm and goes until 7:00pm.

For more about Jalyn, watch the interview above.