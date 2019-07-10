1  of  3
Breaking News
New Haven police investigate overnight shooting Hartford Police: Man shot on Main Street, Mahl Avenue Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Cell phone courtesy with Etiquette Expert Karen Thomas

Good Morning CT at Nine
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — July is Cell Phone Courtesy Month. Etiquette Expert Karen Thomas shares her advice when it comes to being polite to the people around you, and the person on the other line.

  • Keep phone off any dining table/ surface
  • Put your phone on silent when in restaurants, meeting,s or the theater
  • Keep your phone off any dining table or surfaces
  • Do not use your phone while doing face to face business
  • Always tell the person on the other line if they are on speaker phone
  • Use your indoor voice at all times

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss