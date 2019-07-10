Cell phone courtesy with Etiquette Expert Karen Thomas

(WTNH) — July is Cell Phone Courtesy Month. Etiquette Expert Karen Thomas shares her advice when it comes to being polite to the people around you, and the person on the other line.
- Keep phone off any dining table/ surface
- Put your phone on silent when in restaurants, meeting,s or the theater
- Do not use your phone while doing face to face business
- Always tell the person on the other line if they are on speaker phone
- Use your indoor voice at all times