Certified Barre instructor provides insight into the workout and how to strengthen your body

(WTNH) – Barre, a popular way of exercise that derived from the ballet barre, and inspired by elements of ballet, yoga and Pilates focuses on low-impact, high-intensity movements designed to strengthen your body, tone your muscles and burn calories.

Ashley Palumbo, founder of Open Barre and certified instructor provides insight on the work out with our Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons.

Palumbo also teaches classes via zoom throughout the week and in-person outside The Copper Valley Club in Cheshire. She also have an event called “Barre at the Brewery” once a month.

For more information visit: OpenBarrewithAshley.com