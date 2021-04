Covid-19 has impacted many lives. There are new studies that suggest pregnant women are at a higher risk of experiencing severe symptoms requiring staying at the hospital than women who are not pregnant.

Founder of Rejuvenating Fertility Center, Dr. Zaher Merhi, MD, FACOG, HCLD, board-certified OBGYN, explains what the new studies mean for anyone who is currently pregnant, wanting to get pregnant soon, or worried about their future fertility.