NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the crisis in Ukraine develops, many people are watching the stock markets and trying to decide what steps to take with their money.

Certified Financial Planner Derek Mazzarella of Gateway Financial Partners shares an update on the stock markets and suggestions to keep in mind.

Stocks have swung sharply with uncertainty about how much Russia’s invasion will push up inflation, particularly oil and natural gas prices, and drag on the global economy.

Such big swings are likely to continue in the hours and weeks ahead, with so much uncertainty not only about Ukraine but also about interest rates.

When announcing sanctions on Russia that he described as tough on Thursday, President Joe Biden said that he will “do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump.” That led to some relief that sanctions were not as severe as they could have been, and the drop in oil prices helped to lift stocks.

“We’re not going to do anything which causes an unintended disruption to the flow of energy, as the global economic recovery is still underway,” Deputy National Economic Council Director Daleep Singh said Thursday.

Watch the video above for Laura Hutchinson’s full interview with Mazzarella.