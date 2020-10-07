Certified Holistic Health Coach shares tips on how to keep emotional wellness in check

October is Emotional Wellness Month. It can be a difficult time for many people, especially with everything going on due to the pandemic.

Certified Holistic Health Coach and Certified Havening Practitioner Hilary Russo shares tips on how to stay balanced when life seems a little off-kilter:

The benefits of sleep Be in your breath Forgiveness and stop fighting yourself Step away from social media Gratitude does the body good How to “be kind to your mind” with pleasant distractions

To learn more about how to transform your health with Hilary through Havening, visit hilaryrusso.com/havening.