(WTNH)– Across the country, more than 5.5 million veteran and military family caregivers deliver voluntary, uncompensated care for America’s wounded warriors every day.

Nearly 7 in 10 (68 percent) care for someone with a long-term condition, and 67 percent help with medical and nursing tasks.

AARP’s Caregiving Expert Amy Goyer explains the challenges facing our nation’s veterans and military caregivers.

For more information on the resources that are out there, visit www.aarp.org/Veterans.