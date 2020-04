(WTNH)– What should you know about changes in your healthcare insurance coverage amid the pandemic?

Some companies are waiving co-pays and deductibles on Covid-19 testing and treatment.

Ted Doolittle from the HealthCare Advocate of Connecticut explains what you need to know in the video above.

Healthcare insurance details are rapidly changing. If you need help you can call OHA is at 1 (866) 466-4446 or you can go online at www.ct.gov/oha.