Changing your ‘work from home’ scenery by working from a hotel

(WTNH)– With many companies operating virtually and business travel still largely on hold, many travelers feel like they’ve been living a real-life “Groundhog Day” and are looking for a change of scenery.

As a result, ‘work from home’ has evolved into ‘work from hotel’ a trend that gives people the much-needed change of pace and boost of productivity they need, while remaining safe.

Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands at Choice Hotels, Janis Cannon explains how to navigating work-life balance while working from home in the video above.

