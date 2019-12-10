‘Chaos to Clarity’ shares real stories of healing

(WTNH) — “Chaos to Clarity: Sacred Stories of Transformational Change” is a collaboration of spiritual and psychological expertise.

News 8’s Jocelyn Maminta sits down with one of the book’s authors and publisher, Reverend Patricia Cagganello.

Dr. Bernie Siegel and Cagganello share their differing points of view on the stories and how the change created clarity. When commenting on the four different sections in the book: Love and Relationships, Health and

Wellness, Grief and Loss, and Life Journey and Identity, co-author Cagganello uses her spiritual knowledge as a reverend, while Kanavos draws on her expertise in psychology.

For more information on the book, watch the interview above.