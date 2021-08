Lots of clouds in today's pattern for Connecticut and there could be a brief shower in a few places. The main focus for active weather is for tomorrow with what's left of Fred moving through New England. The heaviest rain will be just to our NW, but downpours and thunderstorms are expected here on the south side of the storm. The tropical Atlantic remains busy as we are tracking Grace and Henri. We are watching Henri closely as the track has been shifting closer to the US in the overnight data. Let's make sure we are watching our Sunday-Monday weather closely!

Early this morning: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. Mild and humid with lows in the 60s to around 70°.