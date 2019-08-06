Checklist for on-campus college students

(WTNH) — Back to school shopping is in full swing. The college checklist may be a little different than the school supply list you’re used to, especially if your child is living on campus for the first time.
Interim Assistant Director of Residence Life at Southern Connecticut State University, Willie Epps, has a college dorm survival kit:
Laptop
Fan
Laundry detergent & basket
Pillow, bedding and mattress cover for a twin XL bed
Alarm clock
Dishes
Shower tote, robe, shower sandals
For a full list, SCSU has a link on their website here.