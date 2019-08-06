1  of  2
Checklist for on-campus college students

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — Back to school shopping is in full swing. The college checklist may be a little different than the school supply list you’re used to, especially if your child is living on campus for the first time.

Interim Assistant Director of Residence Life at Southern Connecticut State University, Willie Epps, has a college dorm survival kit:

Laptop

Fan

Laundry detergent & basket

Pillow, bedding and mattress cover for a twin XL bed

Alarm clock

Dishes

Shower tote, robe, shower sandals

For a full list, SCSU has a link on their website here.

