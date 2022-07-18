(WTNH) – The Rainbow Summer Salad with lemon tahini dressing is a perfect choice for a meatless Monday. Holistic health and wellness coach April Godfrey joined News 8 to show how you can make a perfect salad.

Ingredients: 

  • 1 small purple cabbage chopped
  • 3 cups kale chopped
  • 1/2 red pepper sliced thinly
  • 1/2 orange pepper sliced thinly
  • 1/2 yellow pepper sliced thinly
  • One carrot julienned
  • 1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds
  • 1 cup drained and well-rinsed navy beans

Lemon Tahini Dressing:

  • ⅓ Cup Tahini
  • Juice of 2 very juicy lemons
  • ⅓ Cup water
  • 2 Garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1 Tbsp nutritional yeast
  • ¼ Tsp sea salt
  • ⅛ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

  • Place all ingredients in the food processor and blend until smooth and creamy
  • Dress the salad and toss

For more information, go to sweetsimpledelicious.com.

Watch the video above for the full recipe.