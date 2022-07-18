(WTNH) – The Rainbow Summer Salad with lemon tahini dressing is a perfect choice for a meatless Monday. Holistic health and wellness coach April Godfrey joined News 8 to show how you can make a perfect salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 small purple cabbage chopped
- 3 cups kale chopped
- 1/2 red pepper sliced thinly
- 1/2 orange pepper sliced thinly
- 1/2 yellow pepper sliced thinly
- One carrot julienned
- 1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds
- 1 cup drained and well-rinsed navy beans
Lemon Tahini Dressing:
- ⅓ Cup Tahini
- Juice of 2 very juicy lemons
- ⅓ Cup water
- 2 Garlic cloves, peeled
- 1 Tbsp nutritional yeast
- ¼ Tsp sea salt
- ⅛ tsp freshly ground black pepper
Instructions:
- Place all ingredients in the food processor and blend until smooth and creamy
- Dress the salad and toss
For more information, go to sweetsimpledelicious.com.
Watch the video above for the full recipe.