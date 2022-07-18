(WTNH) – The Rainbow Summer Salad with lemon tahini dressing is a perfect choice for a meatless Monday. Holistic health and wellness coach April Godfrey joined News 8 to show how you can make a perfect salad.

Ingredients:

1 small purple cabbage chopped

3 cups kale chopped

1/2 red pepper sliced thinly

1/2 orange pepper sliced thinly

1/2 yellow pepper sliced thinly

One carrot julienned

1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds

1 cup drained and well-rinsed navy beans

Lemon Tahini Dressing:

⅓ Cup Tahini

Juice of 2 very juicy lemons

⅓ Cup water

2 Garlic cloves, peeled

1 Tbsp nutritional yeast

¼ Tsp sea salt

⅛ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in the food processor and blend until smooth and creamy

Dress the salad and toss

For more information, go to sweetsimpledelicious.com.

Watch the video above for the full recipe.