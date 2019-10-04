Chef Raquel makes pumpkin ravioli

(WTNH) — Chef Raquel Rivera-Pablo makes pumpkin ravioli with a brown butter sage sauce.

Serves 4

Ingredients:40 wonton wrappers

3/4 cup Pumpkin purée

1/2 cup Ricotta cheese

1/4 cup Maple syrup

6 tablespoons Unsalted butter

Handful fresh sage

Directions:

1. Bring a pot of water to a boil.

2. Make pumpkin filling. In a bowl add pumpkin purée, ricotta and maple syrup. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Next assemble ravioli. Take one wonton wrapper, add 1 tablespoon of filling to the center. Wet a second wrapper and gently place over the wrapper with the mixture. Close tightly. Repeat until all wrappers are filled or sealed.

4. When water is boiling, add 1 tablespoon of salt. Carefully add in raviolis and cook for 4-5 minutes.

5. Meanwhile make sauce. In a sauté pan heat butter and sage over medium heat. When butter starts to brown lower heat. Add in ravioli with 1-2 tablespoons of oats water. Serve immediately.