Chef Raquel makes pumpkin ravioli

(WTNH) — Chef Raquel Rivera-Pablo makes pumpkin ravioli with a brown butter sage sauce.
Serves 4
Ingredients:40 wonton wrappers
3/4 cup Pumpkin purée
1/2 cup Ricotta cheese
1/4 cup Maple syrup
6 tablespoons Unsalted butter
Handful fresh sage
Directions:
1. Bring a pot of water to a boil.
2. Make pumpkin filling. In a bowl add pumpkin purée, ricotta and maple syrup. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Next assemble ravioli. Take one wonton wrapper, add 1 tablespoon of filling to the center. Wet a second wrapper and gently place over the wrapper with the mixture. Close tightly. Repeat until all wrappers are filled or sealed.
4. When water is boiling, add 1 tablespoon of salt. Carefully add in raviolis and cook for 4-5 minutes.
5. Meanwhile make sauce. In a sauté pan heat butter and sage over medium heat. When butter starts to brown lower heat. Add in ravioli with 1-2 tablespoons of oats water. Serve immediately.