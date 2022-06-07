(WTNH) – As the summer season begins, you may be looking for a new recipe to make at summer gatherings.

Whether it’s for a pool party, picnic, or friendly summer barbeque, Chef Matthew Whitbeck has the perfect summer dish.

Whitbeck, also the director of dining services for Masonicare at Chester Village, joined News 8 to share his recipe for seared wild salmon over summer squash brown rice risotto, with homemade pico de Gallo.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Summer Squash Brown Rice Risotto:

2 tbs butter

1 tbs minced garlic

1/4 cup minced shallots

salt & pepper to taste

4 chopped medium yellow & green squash

2 cups short grain brown rice

1/2 cup white wine

5-6 cups vegetable stock

In a medium size pot, sauté onions and garlic in butter until onions are translucent Then add the short grain and sauté until the grains are toasted and the starch starts to activate While stirring, add white wine and let reduce, turn heat to low then add ½ cup of warm vegetable stock While continuously stirring add another ½ cup of vegetable stock. Once the rice absorbs the previous stock portion, repeat these steps until the rice is fully cooked and is to the desired consistency Fold in the chopped squash to the hot risotto and remove from heat. Let rest while searing the salmon

Seared Wild Salmon:

4-6 filets Alaskan Wild Salmon

Salt, pepper, & garlic to taste

2 tbs high smoke point oil (i.e. grape seed oil, coconut oil)

Thaw the 4-6 filets of Alaskan Wild Salmon Marinate the salmon in salt, pepper, garlic, and olive oil Use 2 tbs of a high smoke point oil and heat in saute pan on medium-high heat Add salmon and sear on each side for 2-3 minutes, and adjust heat as needed Remove salmon from pan and serve with risotto, topped with pico de gallo

Pico de Gallo:

1/2 medium-sized red onion (diced small)

2 cups of garden tomatoes, chopped

1 cup cucumber, de-seeded & chopped