Chef shares seared lamb chop recipe perfect for Valentine’s Day

(WTNH) – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, we go in the kitchen to learn a delicious recipe fit for the holiday. Chef Matthew Whitbeck of Masonicare at Chester Village shares the recipe for seared lamb chops braised in Madeira mushroom wine sauce, served with mashed purple potato, and garnished with a side of mixed greens tossed in pomegranate vinaigrette.

Full Recipe:

4 Lamb Loin Chops

½ cup seasoned flour (salt, pepper, granulated garlic)

2 Tbls Chopped Garlic

2 Tbls Chopped Shallots

2 Cup Sliced Mushrooms (Button, Cremini, Shitake)

1 Cup Madeira Wine

2-3 Cups Stock (Vegetable, Beef, Veal)

2-4 Rosemary Sprigs

2 tbs Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper (for searing lamb, and for braising liquid)

1. Heat Sautee pan to medium-high, add olive oil. Lightly coat lamb with seasoned flour. Save additional flour to thicken braising liquid if needed.

2. Sear chops for 2-3 minutes on both sides, then add, shallots, and mushrooms.

3. Sautee until shallots are translucent, then add garlic. Stirring often, Sautee garlic until browned, and then add the Madeira wine. Let simmer for 2-3 minutes, then add stock, and rosemary sprigs.

4. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer. Let simmer for 15-20 minutes.

5. Remove lamb and rosemary sprigs from braising liquid. If needed sift seasoned flour in braising liquid to desired consistency.

6. Plate lamb and top with the Madeira mushroom wine sauce

Enjoy!

Watch the video above for the full interview.