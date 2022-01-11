Chef shows how to make blackened salmon with coconut curry broth

(WTNH) – Chef Kevin Des Chenes shares how to make blackened salmon with coconut curry broth.

Blackened Salmon with Coconut Curry Broth

Ingredients: 

  • 2 salmon filets
  • ½ can coconut milk
  • 1 tbsp yellow curry powder
  • 3 cups orange juice
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • Cajun seasoning
  • salt and pepper
  • olive oil

Directions:

  • Combine curry, orange juice, coconut milk, and salt & pepper in a saucepan with whisk 
  • Reduce for about 10 min over medium heat whisking often 
  • Add butter to finish
  • Coat salmon Cajun seasoning and sear each side for 2-3 minutes over medium heat in olive oil
  • Pour curry broth over fish and serve!

For more information, head to chefkevd.com.

