Chef shows how to make blackened salmon with coconut curry broth

(WTNH) – Chef Kevin Des Chenes shares how to make blackened salmon with coconut curry broth.
Blackened Salmon with Coconut Curry Broth
Ingredients:
- 2 salmon filets
- ½ can coconut milk
- 1 tbsp yellow curry powder
- 3 cups orange juice
- 1 tbsp butter
- Cajun seasoning
- salt and pepper
- olive oil
Directions:
- Combine curry, orange juice, coconut milk, and salt & pepper in a saucepan with whisk
- Reduce for about 10 min over medium heat whisking often
- Add butter to finish
- Coat salmon Cajun seasoning and sear each side for 2-3 minutes over medium heat in olive oil
- Pour curry broth over fish and serve!
For more information, head to chefkevd.com.